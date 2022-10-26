State Symphony Orchestra to perform Fikrat Amirov's music

By Azernews

On October 31, the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert timed to Fikrat Amirov's centenary, Azernews reports via Azertac.

The soloist of the concert is People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, famous pianist, and composer, Farhad Badalbayli.

The concert will feature Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijan - Symphonic Suite, Kurd Ovshari symphonic mugham as well as Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and Orchestra by Fikrat Amirov and Elmira Nazirova.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert under the direction of the People's Artist, Fahraddin Karimov.

Professors, lecturers, and students of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) will attend the concert.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at iTicket.az

Fikrat Amirov, the founder of the symphonic mugham genre, brilliantly synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams Shur and Kurd Ovshari are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.