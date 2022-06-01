History Museum displays a wide array of artworks

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum has displayed stunning handicrafts and works of art as part of the 2nd Republican Art Contest "Pearl of Karabakh - Shusha".

The art competition was organized within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan in partnership with the National Academy of Sciences.

Over 100 stunning handicrafts and colorful paintings were showcased at the exhibition, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The art contest brought together talented artists from across the country. The artists created a wide array of artworks inspired by the Karabakh region's rich history and culture.

The competition was held in two categories (fine and applied arts) with three nominations.

The jury included the director-general of the Museum of History, Academician Naila Valikhanli, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, deputy director of the State Theater Museum, the member of the Artists' Union Nazim Mammadov, head of the History Museum's Fine Arts Fund, associate professor Nardana Yusifova and artist-restorer, Honored Cultural Worker Gulshan Hajiyeva.

The jury members evaluated the works submitted for the competition and determined the winners.

The names of the winners were announced at the opening of the exhibition. The winners were awarded memorable gifts and diplomas.

The head and curator of the project is Aynur Babayeva, who currently works at the State History Museum.