Young talents captivate audience

Azerbaijan has always had a rich variety of unique instruments. The country has been famous for its folk musical instruments since ancient times.

Azerbaijan's folk music has been performed at the State Philharmonic Hall as part of the "Youth Support" project.

Young talents, including tar performers Kanan Mammadov, Ilham Sabirzade, Mirnofel Hasanov, Samir Asadli, Yagub Mustafayev, Vasif Huseynaliyev, Samig Asadli, kamancha performers Orkhan Huseynov, Nurgun Hasanova, Erkhan Nabizade, Pusta Mammadova, Shahbaz Abbaszade thrilled the audience with works by the Azerbaijani and Western European composers.

The young musicians who took part in the concert are soloists of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Society, the Children's and Youth Orchestra of Folk Instruments, as well as students of music schools from the regions of the country.

They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the baton of the People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.

The musicians performed with great enthusiasm. For young talents, the concert was a great stimulus for creative growth.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.



