Yusif Eyvazov shares singing secrets with young talents

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov has given a master class at Moscow State Institute of Music.

The world-famous opera singer held an exclusive lesson for young vocalists, winners of the Moscow Mayor's Grants 20221 in the field of culture and art as well as the students of the Moscow State Institute of Music, Trend Life reported.

The opera singer was amazed by a great number of students who joined his master class.

"Unfortunately, my schedule did not allow me to devote more time to you, work more thoroughly and answer all questions. That is why we immediately agreed with the leadership of the institute that I will hold a meeting with students on March 31...," said Eyvazov.

Recall that Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State Institute of Music last year.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.