National musicians shine on Moscow stage [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Thirty years have passed since establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The Days of Azerbaijan kick off in Russia as part of the celebration.

Spectacular gala concert was held in Moscow within the Days of Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The concert "Musical stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage" took place at Helikon Opera Musical Theater under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the concert. Before the concert, she met with the musicians.

Next, talented musicians Jeyla Seyidova, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Elvin Ganiyev, Murad Adigozalzadeh, Sahib Pashazade, Shahriyar Imanov and Yusif Eyvazov thrilled the listeners with works by such prominent composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Farhad Badalbeyli, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mikhail Glinka and Alexander Borodin.

In an interview with journalists, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov said that it is a great honor for every musician to perform there.

"Friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing in all spheres. And we are ready to directly participate in the further development of these ties," he added.

People's artist Elchin Azizov said that the concert was spectacular. The concert brought together acclaimed and talented musicians.

"Azerbaijani musicians are performing classical works by Russian composers which in turn shows our country's good attitude towards Russian culture, arts and music," said Azizov.

People's Artist Murad Adigozalzadeh noted that it is a great honor for him to perform at such marvelous concert.

He stressed the importance of organizing the Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The Days of Azerbaijan will run in Moscow until March 1.