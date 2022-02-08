Epic fantasy saga among TOP 10 films in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

KinoPoisk online cinema database has listed the epic fantasy saga "Gleams of Aeterna" among the TOP 10 films and series that were most popular in January month.

Azerbaijani actor Anar Khalilov played one of the main roles in the TV series.

The actor embodied the image of the narcissistic and selfish exile Prince Aldo Rakan, whose ancestors the Ollars had overthrown from the throne of Talig. Aldo lives in Agaris (local Vatican) under the wing of Esperador (local Pope), gathers rebellious nobles around him and plans a coup.

"For me, Aldo is a very powerful character. A fire burns inside him so strong that it can burn him and everything around him. Or maybe, on the contrary, he will light the way for everyone? Let's see! I like both his positive and negative sides. After all, there is no completely bad or good person. That's why Prince Aldo Rakan turns out to be so "real", Khalilov noted earlier in one of his interviews.

The TV series is based on Vera Kamsha's novel "Gleams of Aeterna". The series is set in a fantasy world resembling 17th-century Europe. The plot revolves around the power rivalry of two dynasties, where both sides have their flaws and neither is idealized.

Around 6 million users with a Yandex Plus subscription watched films and TV shows in the first month of the year over 180 million hours.

The rating is based on the number of Yandex Plus subscribers, including its different variants, who watched more than two minutes of a movie, series or cartoon from January 1 to January 31, 2022.