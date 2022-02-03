Young models awarded in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2022 has been held at Caspian Business Hotel Baku.

"The main goal of the project is to reveal the creative abilities of the younger generation in the fashion industry, present them to the general public, followed by the participation of the best young models in international competitions," said Star Kids Group director Aygun Aliyeva.

The jury was headed by fashion designer, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Art Worker Fakhria Khalafova. Among the members of the jury were also cultural and art figures, designers and representatives of the fashion industry - Yegana Sadikhova, Ayaz Gasimov, Shahriyar Abilov, Afruz Amirova, Ali Huseynov, Sevinj Aliyeva and Nurlana Miyabi.

Young models were awarded in various categories.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.