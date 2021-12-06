Giuseppe Verdi's work to be performed in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra will give a concert at the Philharmonic Hall on December 23.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov. The soloist of concert is a young pianist Narmin Najafli.

Over the past years, Narmin Najafli has delighted the audiences in Paris, Washington, Florence, Moscow, Brussels, Strasbourg, London. Since 2007, she has been receiving a special scholarship for young talents.

She is currently studying at the Hannover University of Music, Media and Theater. The pianist successfully performed at many international competitions.

The concert is organized to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the "Support for Youth" project.

Founded in 2016, the project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Spectacular concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

A number of interesting musical surprises await the guests of the evening. Giuseppe Verdi's Quartet in E minor for Strings will sound in Baku for the first time.

The concert will also feature music pieces by by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Eduard Elgar, Joseph Haydn.