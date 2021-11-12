Carpet Museum, Hermitage to hold joint exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum (ANCM) and the Russian Hermitage Museum are pleased to announce a joint project.

An inclusive exhibition "Unseen Art: Pushing the Boundaries of Potential" will open at the Hermitage Museum on November 13.

This exhibition is the result of many years of research on creating replicas of art works for individuals with visual disabilities.

The museum visitors are invited to explore world art heritage through a tactile display.

The exhibition presents the inclusive fragments of the Pazyryk carpet, the oldest carpet in the world preserved in the State Hermitage Museum, newly woven by the Carpet Museum's Traditional Technologies Department.

The project makes it possible for visitors with visual impairments to experience a variety of techniques and feel the ornaments' shapes.?

The exhibition also displays relief replicas of felt products found in the Pazyryk burial mound, bas-reliefs designed based on the famous Panjakent murals and their animated narratives, a relief model of Rembrandt's painting Self-Portrait with Shaded Eyes, and much more.

The ANCM's inclusive project in the State Hermitage Museum is part of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation signed between the two museums in 2020. The exhibition will run until December 12.