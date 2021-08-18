Baku Choreography Academy to expand int'l ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Choreography Academy (BCA) and St. Petersburg State Institute of Culture have signed an agreement on cooperation in science, education and culture.

During the meeting, BCA's Vice-Rector for Educational Affairs Aziz Garayusifli and the First Vice-Rector of the St. Petersburg State Institute of Culture Sergey Shukshin discussed partnership in culture, choreography and education, Azertag reported.

The sides agreed on holding joint competitions, festivals and conferences. Special attention was paid to the issues of academic exchange between students and faculty.

Furthermore, Aziz Garayusifli also met with ballet critic Alexander Maksov, director general of the Vozrozhdenie Theater Workshop Gennady Galitsky and the Russian Honored Art Worker Eldar Aliyev to discuss the art of choreography.

Next, Aziz Garayusifli met with the Azerbaijan's Consul General in Russia Soltan Gasimov. The sides exchanged views on prospects of further cooperation.

Founded in 2014, Baku Choreography Academy aims to ensure the development of the Azerbaijan's choreographic art.