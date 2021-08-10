State Film Fund enriches its collection

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Film Fund has enriched its collection with Suleyman Alasgarov's photographs and booklets of his works.

The items of the outstanding composer were transferred from Moscow, Trend Life reported.

The booklets of Suleyman Alasgarov's works received by the State Film Fund were published in Moscow 40 years ago.

One of the photographs was taken in 1973 in the city of Shusha, where Suleyman Alasgarov was captured together with the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, composer Ashraf Abbasov.

The State Film Fund plans to create a personal archive fund of the People's Artist Suleyman Alasgarov.

The prominent composer wrote two operas, twelve operettas, two symphonies, the symphonic mugham "Bayati-Shiraz", overtures for the symphony orchestra, two symphonic poems, six cantatas, works in various genres for chorus and orchestra of folk instruments.

He is an author of about 200 songs and romances as well as musical compositions for documentaries and the 1964 feature film "Ulduz".

In 1951-1952, Suleyman Alasgarov headed the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

Between 1954-1956, he worked as the head of the Department of Art at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

From 1956 to 1958, he conducted the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Since 1958, he was a teacher, and from 1968 - assistant professor of the Conservatory.

In 1958-1960, Suleyman Alasgarov was an artistic director of the Republican Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Then for 11 years, he worked as the director and principal conductor of the Theater of Musical Comedy named after Shikhali Gurbanov.

Since 1970, he headed the educational and methodological council on musical and aesthetic education of the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan SSR. From 1991 to 2000, he was a rector of the Shusha branch of the Conservatory, created on his own initiative.