Culture Ministry, UNESCO discuss Azerbaijan's cultural heritage

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received the Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov.

The sides noted the successful activities of Azerbaijan's First-Vice President, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ICESCO Mehriban Aliyeva aimed at promoting the national culture and strengthening the country's position at UNESCO.

Furthermore, Elnur Sultanov presented the Conventions for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The conventions include "Yalli (Kochari, Tanzara): Traditional Group Dances of Nakhchivan", "Dada Gorgud Heritage: Epic Culture, Folk Tales and Music", "Pomegranate Holiday, Traditional Pomegranate Festival and Culture" and "Miniature Art" ,

It should be noted that the multinational nomination file "Dada Gorgud Heritage: Epic Culture, Folk Tales and Music" presented jointly by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan and Yalli (Nomad, Tanzara), traditional group dances of Nakhchivan submitted by Azerbaijan to the UNESCO Emergency Protection List.

Decisions on the inclusion of the national nomination file in the List were made at the 13th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place from November 26 to December 1, 2018 in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Decisions on the inclusion of files in the national nomination "Pomegranate Holiday, Traditional Pomegranate Festival and Culture" and the multinational nomination "Miniature Art" jointly submitted by Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Uzbekistan took place on December 16, 2020 in Paris and were adopted within the framework of the 15th meeting of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

At present, 15 elements of Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage are included in the relevant list of UNESCO.