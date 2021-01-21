Culture Ministry restores book funds in liberated regions

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan National Library have launched a campaign to collect books.

The project aims at restoring the book funds of more than 900 libraries in the liberated regions.

People's writer Elchin Afandiyev donated about 500 books from his personal collection to the funds of liberated libraries, including his own novels.

Director of the National Library Karim Tahirov stressed the importance of campaign which collects books from various organizations publishers and the country's citizens.

"Armenian vandals have destroyed our entire cultural heritage. However, after 44 days of war, Azerbaijan's territories were liberated from occupation under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and National Army. There were 975 libraries in the liberated lands which collected some 4,600,000 books in their fund. As these libraries are restored, we should start a book collection campaign for their fund now," said Tahirov.

Elchin Afandiyev spoke about the historic victory achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Azerbaijani Army.

The writer praised President Ilham Aliyev and National Army that liberated the country's occupied territories.

"Nearly five million books kept in those libraries were burned and destroyed because they were in the Azerbaijani language. This is an aggression against culture and morality," said the writer.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid stressed the importance of the writer's participation in the campaign.

In his works, ?lyas Afandiyev presented the history of Karabakh. Rashad Majid praised the writer's story "Fog has come to Shusha" and novel "Bayragdar".

He said that the writer brilliantly described magnificent nature of Shusha city.

Rashad Majid initiated the opening of a separate corner with books by Ilyas Afandiyev and Elchin Afandiyev in the libraries to be established in Shusha and Fuzuli.

In conclusion, Karim Tahirov thanked People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev for book donation and called on the entire Azerbaijani public, writers and poets to actively join this action.