Azerbaijan, Tajikistan eye cultural cooperation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed the prospects of the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Culture Minister Anar Karimov has recently met with Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli.

The meeting focused on cultural cooperation between the two countries, further expansion of exchanges in various fields of culture, and the development of joint action plans in this direction.

Anar Karimov touched upon the traditional ties of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

The sides exchanged views on holding of mutual cultural days, student exchange as well as joint projects aimed at promotion of cultural heritage of both nations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Rustam Soli touched upon bilateral relations, noting that Tajikistan attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

Anar Karimov also said that since September 27, the Armenian armed forces have carried out large-scale military provocations on the frontline, shelling Azerbaijani settlements with heavy artillery, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries among civilians.

A number of civilian objects, residential buildings, various structures, including the sites of cultural importance were heavily damaged.

As a result of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan's cultural heritage has been plundered. The Armenian invaders falsified history, destroyed Azerbaijan's historical monuments.

Touching upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Ambassador said that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was recognized by Tajikistan, adding that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

He stressed the importance of resolving the conflict within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Ambassador emphasized that Tajikistan strongly condemns the rocket attacks on Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces and that these events were reflected in official statements.

At the end, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.



