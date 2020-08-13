Book about Sheki to be published in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its rich history, Sheki attracts the attention of the whole world with its historical beauties, unique traditions and delicious cuisine.

In his new book, famous TV host, actor and film director Bahram Bagirzade highlighted the history of one of the most beautiful and ancient corners of Azerbaijan and outstanding personalities born in Sheki.

The book "Sheki for Children" offers you a wonderful journey the birthplace of such prominent figures as Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Rasim Ojagov, Lutfali Abdullayev, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, Emin Sabitoglu and many others.

The book is expected to be sold at all bookstores in Baku.

Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov and others.

Rightly called the architectural reserve of the country, Sheki is home to multiple historical sites, caravanserais, ancient mosques and much more.

In 2019, historic center of Sheki with the Khans’ Palace was inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List.

Built in 1797 by Muhammad Hasan Khan, Sheki Khans’ Palace amazes with its magnificent view.

The palace's mosaic of colored glass (shebeke) set in a wooden latticework was assembled without nails or glue.

All the windows and doors of the palace were skillfully assembled from pieces of wood and colored Venetian glass. So the light getting inside the palace plays with all colors of the rainbow.

The interior walls of the palace are covered entirely with frescoes painted at different times during the 18th century.












