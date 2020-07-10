Medeniyyet TV to host another spectacular concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Medeniyyet TV will host another spectacular concert on July 10.

The concert will bring together the chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, theater's soloist Honored Artist Inara Babayeva and young composer Tamilla Ahadova as part of the project "Bizi birl??dir?n m?d?niyy?t" (United by Culture).

The event is timed to the100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Ayyub Guliyev has successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra, etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

For many years, Inara Babayeva has thrilled opera lovers with her beautiful voice.

She brilliantly performed in such world-famous operas as "La Boheme", "La traviata", "The Barber of Seville", "Carmen", "Rigoletto", etc.

Recently, the opera singer has opened a virtual vocal school to educate young talents. The project covers a wide range of vocal techniques for singers.

Tamilla Ahadova is young composer who has already demonstrated her talents at many international competitions and projects. In 2019, she represented Azerbaijan in Europe and the Balkan countries as part of TURKSOY Youth Choir.



