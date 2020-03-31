Baku Chamber Orchestra thrills music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Chamber Orchestra has joined a new challenge #senetinledestekle, supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

The action brought together talented musicians, who brilliantly performed music from Gara Garayev`s Path of Thunder ballet under the guidance of eminent conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. Their magnificent performance left no one indifferent.

Founded in 2011, Baku Chamber Orchestra has successfully toured Italy, Belgium, Germany, Turkey and other countries.

The orchestra consists of young talented musicians, laureates of international competitions, who never cease to amaze the listeners.

The orchestra's artistic director is vice-rector of International Relations at Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of Azerbaijan.




