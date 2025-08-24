30 Ukrainian children receive rehabilitation services in Gabala, Azerbaijan

An additional 30 children from Ukraine have been provided with comprehensive rehabilitation services at the Gabala Child Rehabilitation Center in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Upon arrival, the children underwent initial medical assessments, and individualized rehabilitation programs were prepared for each child. To support their emotional stability and facilitate social integration, professional psychologists conducted individual consultations and group therapy sessions, alongside yoga and dance therapy classes.

The children also benefit from a range of therapeutic services, including medicinal massages, hydrotherapy sessions, and art therapy.

As part of a 10-day social rehabilitation program, activities were organized to ensure engaging leisure time for the children, including visits to historical sites and museums, as well as tabletop games and other recreational activities.