Valentina Matviyenko sends congratulatory letter to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews reports.

"From Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

In the Russian Federation, you are recognized as an experienced and wise leader, and talented organizer with an outstanding authority across the Republic of Azerbaijan and beyond.

It is with great pleasure and deep sense of gratitude that I recall our meetings held in a sincere and friendly atmosphere. I am confident that in the future, we will have an opportunity to openly explore ways to develop the mutually beneficial Russia-Azerbaijan relations, including the inter-parliamentary cooperation, and to contribute to the implementation of projects meeting the interests of our countries.

On this remarkable occasion, I would like to commend your inexhaustible energy and truly exceptional charm, as well as your successful performance in your responsible state position and your ability to combine the roles of a caring, loving wife and mother.

Dear Mehriban Khanim! Allow me to wish you all the blessings of the world, robust health, success, and the support of your loved ones. May you always be surrounded by your loved ones, inspiring and protecting you, and may harmony, love, and happiness reign in your home. May each new day bring you joy, light, and a deep sense of satisfaction in all your endeavors for your people and country.

Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.

Valentina Matviyenko

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation," the letter reads.