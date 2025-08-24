TikTok to cut hundreds of jobs in UK amid AI moderation shift

TikTok plans to cut hundreds of jobs in the United Kingdom as the company increasingly relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate problematic content, Azernews reports.

The move primarily affects moderators working in trust and safety divisions, whose roles are now at risk due to the AI-driven process.

The company has undertaken a global restructuring, consolidating operations into fewer centers. While unions have criticized the decision, warning that it could compromise the safety of millions of UK users, TikTok maintains that the use of AI reduces psychological stress for its staff. According to the company, the number of violent or distressing videos employees review has decreased by 60% since implementing the technology.

Currently, more than 85% of videos removed for policy violations are detected by automated tools. Furthermore, 99% of problematic content is proactively removed by the platform before any user complaints are filed.

TikTok’s leadership emphasizes that AI moderation helps maintain content standards efficiently while also alleviating the emotional burden on human moderators. This transition comes in the context of the new UK Online Safety Act, under which social media platforms could face substantial fines if they fail to prevent the spread of harmful content.