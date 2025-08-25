The radical religious wing of the Iranian elite has not been hiding its extremist intentions towards Azerbaijan lately. For many years, the adherents of Persian chauvinism remained silent, as they were sure that Armenia and its supporters would do everything for them, and they would only have to come and take what they consider "their own." We are talking about the territory of Northern Azerbaijan, whose "reunification" with Iran has become increasingly talked about by radical propaganda.

These conversations began after the Second Karabakh War. Those circles in Iran who actively cooperated with the Armenian separatists realized that their hopes for Armenia had not been fulfilled. The campaign against the Zangezur Corridor, which is being built on the territory of another country, was designed to show that "Iran has long arms." Until Yerevan decided on priorities, the radical propaganda of its southern neighbor might not have tried very hard, but after Washington, these calculations also collapsed.

Ali Akbar Velayati, Adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international Affairs, recently called the South Caucasus a "buffer zone" and a "strategic shield" for Iran. They say that this has been the case historically and will continue to be the case. He spoke about this in the context of the same Zangezur corridor. Mr. Velayati. apparently, he is completely divorced from the realities of the region, if he refers to past times. And a very long time ago. Persia has not been dominant in this region for hundreds of years. He doesn't know how much things have changed in that time. Today, the leading powers of the world cannot speak down to Azerbaijan either. And we are even afraid to imagine what advice Velayati gives his patron on international issues. It is not surprising that the country cannot find its place in world politics.

The campaign against the Zangezur Corridor (Trump's Route) will remain dominant in Iran for radical propaganda. Due to the interference caused by these circles to the official authorities of the country, Iran cannot get out of serious economic and social problems, and in order to divert public attention from this, these circles constantly find new enemies for the Iranian people. It's easier than solving acute problems with water, electricity, and so on.

The statements follow one another. The day before, the IRGC Telegram Channel posted a post accompanied by a provocative video showing the territory of Azerbaijan "reunited" with Iran. And the IRGC promises to do this by 2040, when "the lands that have been waiting for a long time will be reunited with their mother homeland." The video illustrates a statement in parliament by a deputy from the cities of Shehrekord, Ben, Saman and Farrokhshahr, who stated: "America understands perfectly well that the Zangezur corridor next to the Islamic Republic of Iran will never be realized, and we will never allow this."

Iran has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. The communications that will be built on the territory of Armenia have nothing to do with Iran. This country may or may not take advantage of the opportunities offered by the project. It's her own business. But she has no right to dictate the rules to sovereign states. No one would let her do that. Because the sovereign countries of the South Caucasus decide for themselves what to build and with whom to cooperate.

The South Caucasus, in which Azerbaijan plays a dominant role today, will no longer play the role of a buffer zone for either the North or the South.

Iranian radicals and chauvinists should end their hysteria and think about what such MPs and advisers on international issues have brought their own country to.