The radical religious wing of the Iranian elite has not been
hiding its extremist intentions towards Azerbaijan lately. For many years, the
adherents of Persian chauvinism remained silent, as they were sure that Armenia
and its supporters would do everything for them, and they would only have to
come and take what they consider "their own." We are talking about
the territory of Northern Azerbaijan, whose "reunification" with Iran
has become increasingly talked about by radical propaganda.
These conversations began after the Second Karabakh War.
Those circles in Iran who actively cooperated with the Armenian separatists
realized that their hopes for Armenia had not been fulfilled. The campaign
against the Zangezur Corridor, which is being built on the territory of another
country, was designed to show that "Iran has long arms." Until
Yerevan decided on priorities, the radical propaganda of its southern neighbor
might not have tried very hard, but after Washington, these calculations also
collapsed.
Ali Akbar Velayati, Adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran on
international Affairs, recently called the South Caucasus a "buffer
zone" and a "strategic shield" for Iran. They say that this has
been the case historically and will continue to be the case. He spoke about
this in the context of the same Zangezur corridor. Mr. Velayati. apparently, he
is completely divorced from the realities of the region, if he refers to past
times. And a very long time ago. Persia has not been dominant in this region
for hundreds of years. He doesn't know how much things have changed in that
time. Today, the leading powers of the world cannot speak down to Azerbaijan
either. And we are even afraid to imagine what advice Velayati gives his patron
on international issues. It is not surprising that the country cannot find its
place in world politics.
The campaign against the Zangezur Corridor (Trump's Route)
will remain dominant in Iran for radical propaganda. Due to the interference
caused by these circles to the official authorities of the country, Iran cannot
get out of serious economic and social problems, and in order to divert public
attention from this, these circles constantly find new enemies for the Iranian
people. It's easier than solving acute problems with water, electricity, and so
on.
The statements follow one another. The day before, the IRGC
Telegram Channel posted a post accompanied by a provocative video showing the
territory of Azerbaijan "reunited" with Iran. And the IRGC promises
to do this by 2040, when "the lands that have been waiting for a long time
will be reunited with their mother homeland." The video illustrates a
statement in parliament by a deputy from the cities of Shehrekord, Ben, Saman
and Farrokhshahr, who stated: "America understands perfectly well that the
Zangezur corridor next to the Islamic Republic of Iran will never be realized,
and we will never allow this."
Iran has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of
other countries. The communications that will be built on the territory of
Armenia have nothing to do with Iran. This country may or may not take
advantage of the opportunities offered by the project. It's her own business.
But she has no right to dictate the rules to sovereign states. No one would let
her do that. Because the sovereign countries of the South Caucasus decide for
themselves what to build and with whom to cooperate.
The South Caucasus, in which Azerbaijan plays a dominant
role today, will no longer play the role of a buffer zone for either the North
or the South.
Iranian radicals and chauvinists should end their hysteria
and think about what such MPs and advisers on international issues have brought
their own country to.