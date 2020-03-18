History Museum enriches its collection

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Museum of History will be enriched with new exhibits from Nakhchivan.

The National Museum of History will mark its 100th anniversary this year. By the relevant order of the President Ilham Aliyev, preparations for the anniversary have already begun.

As part of the preparatory work, the museum's collection will be enriched with archaeological artifacts for permanent storage.

Archaeological materials such as pottery and fragments found in the monuments of Kultep I, Ovchulartepesi, Duzdag, Nakhchivantepe and Oglangala, as well as archaeological material consisting of a single fragment with cuneiform writing, were transferred to the museum's archaeological fund. The finds date back to the VI-I millennia BC.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.