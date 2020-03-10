Memory of jazz legend honored in Austria

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of jazz legend Vagif Mustafazade has been honored in Baden, Austria.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Baden City Municipality, the event was timed to the 80th anniversary of the outstanding jazz pianist musician, Azertag reported.

Prior to the concert, member of the Baden City Municipality Ernst Shebesta highlighted the cultural cooperation with the Azerbaijani Cultural Center. Many events have been already held as part of the cooperation.

The event was followed by a spectacular concert. Famous Isfar Sarabski Quartet performed music pieces by Vagif Mustafazade, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Johann Bach and other composers in a unique jazz style.

Isfar Sarabski's works "Planet", " Horses of Karabakh", ethno-jazz composition as well as popurri of Vagif Mustafazade left no one indifferent.

Vagif Mustafazade enriched the world music with new jazz style. Founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham, wrote numerous jazz compositions, including fugues, preludes, ballads and scherzos, many of them written in the 1970s. He released a total of eight albums, all with different line-ups, mood and style.

By the beginning of 1960s, Vagif was gaining recognition far beyond Azerbaijan.

Winner of numerous jazz festivals such as "Tallinn-66", "Tallinn-67", Baku festival "Jazz 69", Donetsk 1977 festival, and "Tbilisi-78", Vagif Mustafazade always fascinated listeners with his originality and virtuosity.

Musician's death was a shock to many people. He was only 39 years old when he died on stage while performing in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) in 1979.

Jazz schools around the world have recognized Vagif Mustafazade as a phenomenal musician. His works represent a unique combination of eastern and western schools, of tradition and innovation.