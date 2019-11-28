Unique performance surprises art lovers in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian and Azerbaijani artists Elena Rakviashvili and Vusal Rahim have surprised the participants of the 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" held in Baku.

The performance "You Can" was presented at Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve for the first time, Trend Life reported.

This unique work shows a process that seems easy at first glance. But since the length of the sleeves of the clothes is 400 meters, the person gets confused in them and cannot complete what was started.

The performance is an allegory of difficulties and struggles in human life. The performance was presented by the young actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Zaur Aliyev.

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will last until November 25.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

A series of exhibitions are organized in the Shirvanshah's Palace, Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery" and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.







