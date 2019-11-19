House-Museum of famous writer opens after renovation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Jalil Mammadguluzadeh House-Museum has opened its doors after renovation.

The event was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of science, culture and literature, including the writer's great-grandson Martin Javanshiri with his son Przemislav Javanshiri, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the head of Baku City Main Cultural Department Jalil Melikov spoke about the life of famous writer.

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev stressed a major role of Jalil Mammadguluzadeh in the development of Azerbaijani literature and culture.

He noted that various events are being held in Azerbaijan and abroad in accordance with the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev on the writer's 150th anniversary.

"The reconstruction work was carried out by Baku City Main Cultural Department. After renovation, new exhibits were created in the museum," he added.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's writer Anar Rzayev spoke about the attention paid by the national Heydar Aliyev to the writer's heritage.

He noted that the writer went through difficulties in this house. Here, he burned his manuscripts to save children from cold.

Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences, academician Isa Gabibbayli said that after a 68-year break, Jalil Mammadguluzadeh's descendants visited Azerbaijan for the first time.

Today, the writer's grandchildren are living in Iran, Poland, France and Ireland.

In his speech, Martin Javanshiri expressed appreciation for the attention paid to the creative heritage of his great-grandfather.

The attendees then viewed the exhibits of the newly renovated house-museum.

The house-museum of the famous writer and founder of the satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin" was opened in 1994 in honor of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Jalil Mammadguluzade.

The museum is located in 5 rooms, each of which is devoted to a specific period in the life of the creator.

The exhibits reflect Jalil Mammadguluzadeh’s childhood, youth and education memories, school activities, his first journalistic and literary activity.

There is an editorial office of "Molla Nasraddin" magazine in the house museum. Here is a map covering the spread of the works of the writer in the world.

The name "Molla Nasraddin" was inspired by the 13th century Sufi wise man with a good sense of humor. His stories had a subtle humor and was very popular in public.

The magazine regularly published the works of talented Azerbaijani writers and pressmen, such as M.A.Sabir, N.Narimanov, A.Haqverdiyev, M.S.Ordubadi, O.F.Nemanzadeh, Ali Nazmi, A.Gamkusar etc.

The magazine was banned several times in 1912, 1914 and 1917.

Despite all odds, the publication managed to stay in print over 25 years (1906-1931).







