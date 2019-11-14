Sophisticated jazz music stuns music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Sophisticated jazz concert has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the Hungarian Music Evenings.

The event was co-organized by the International Mugham Center, with the support of the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported.

In his remarks, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victor Szederkenyi stressed that the concert was timed to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Hungary. He empahisised that such events contribute to the development and strengthening of cultural ties between the two countries.

At the concert, Eurovision song contest participant Magyar Borini delighted the listeners with wonderful performances. Music compositions "Caravan", "Dream a little dream of me", "Come in, come in", "All blues", "Spain" and others sounded at the concert. The audience greeted each performance with thunderous applause.

Magyar Borine said that she was delighted to visit Baku city. The singer noted that Azerbaijan's capital made an indelible impression on her. The city is incredibly beautiful, and she would be happy to get acquainted with the sights.

