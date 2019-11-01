National Drama Theater marks anniversary

By Azernews





Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has marked the 100th anniversary of its acquiring the state status.

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers, the State Academic National Drama Theater with the support of the Jafar Jabbarly State Theater Museum.

Initially, the guests viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the theater's activity, as well as stage costumes.

In his speech, the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev stressed that Azerbaijani theater art has an ancient and rich history.

In recent years, Azerbaijani theater art has reached a new level. This, in turn, demonstrates the strengthening of the material and technical base of the theaters in accordance with modern world standards and the expansion of the international theatrical exchange.

The Minister emphasized that due to the attention of Ilham Aliyev and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, national theater has entered a new stage of development.

At the event, the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was read out on awarding a number of theater staff on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the State Academic National Drama Theater.

In his speech, theater's director, chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers People’s Artist Azerpasha Nematov spoke about the history, successes and achievements of the theater. He noted that the Azerbaijani theater workers united and the theater received state status in 1919. The theater has come a long way since then.

Nematov emphasized that the state pays great attention to the development of theatrical art.

At the evening, videos "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Theater" and "President Ilham Aliyev and Theater" were screened.

In addition, the guests of the event enjoyed video featuring playwrights, directors, artists, composers and actors whose creativity was associated with this theater. Moreover, a book-album "Academic National Drama Theater-100" was presented.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has opened its doors in 1873. The comedy "Vizier of Lankaran khanate" was staged there.

During the Soviet period, the theater was awarded many awards for successful activity. Such actors as Huseyn Arablinski, Mukhtar Dadashev, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Isgenderov, Barat Shekinskaya, Leyla Badirbeyli and other famous actors played at the theater.

Plays to works of Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bey Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Efediyev, as well as to works of other world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol were staged in the theater.

