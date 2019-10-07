Winners of LiFFt 2019 Eurasian Literary Festival in Baku announced

By Azernews





Turkish writer Tugrul Tanyol has won the gold medal in the 4th LiFFt Eurasian Literary Festival held in Baku from September 30 to October 3,Trend Life reported.

The festival brought together 150 writers from 52 countries. It was held under the auspices of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, declared by the United Nations and honoring the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

Tugrul Tanyol's book will be published in the Golden LIFT series and according to the rules of the project, the next LiFFt Eurasian Literary Festival will be held in Turkey.

Paolo Ruffilli (Italy), Richard Berengarten (UK), Radomir Andrich (Serbia), Hamid Larbi (France), Boris Evseev (Russia), Evgeny Popov (Russia), Fernando Randon (Colombia), Marije Langelaar (The Netherlands) and Sahib Mammadov (Azerbaijan) were among the winners in various nominations.

LIFFt is the large-scale cultural project, which covers 98 countries and 5 billion people.

The 4th LiFFt-2019 Eurasian Literary Festival of Festivals was organized by LiFFt Foundation for the Promotion of the Cultural Projects of the Peoples of Eurasia and Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the support of the International Union of Non-Governmental Organizations, the General Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly.

The festival's organizing committee included the festival's president Margarita Al, First Deputy Secretary-General, head of the General Secretariat of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Svetlana Smirnova, co-chairs of the Literary Council of the Eurasian Peoples 'Assembly Hadaa Sendoo, Alexander Ratkevich, Vladimir Delba, Varis Yolchuev, Victor Klikov, Deputy chairman of the Literary Council of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Andrey Alexander, director of the LiFFt Foundation for the Promotion of Cultural Projects of the Eurasian Peoples Anvar Almukhametov., coordinators for Azerbaijan Nigar Hasanzade, Gunel Rzayeva and Alibala Maharramzade.

The festival program featured plenary meetings, literary forums, artistic journalistic evenings, creative meetings, various events on oriental poetry, classical and contemporary art and other events. A competition of essays and poems "Why I Loved Azerbaijan" was held for foreign writers.











