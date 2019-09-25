World-famous pianist mesmerizes Baku audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous pianist Alexander Hajiyev has mesmerized the audience at the International Mugham Center.

Prior to the concert, which was held as part of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival, the musician from Azerbaijan shared his impressions.

He called his performance on the stage of the symbol of Azerbaijani national art a significant event adding that the architecture of the building fascinated him.

The concert was attended by the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, as well as representatives of the musical community, Day.Az reported.

The works of such classical composers such as L. Beethoven, F. List and S. Prokofiev sounded at the concert.

It should be noted that the first performance of Alexander Hajiyev in his homeland was an important event for both the audience and the pianist himself.

Alexander Hajiyev was born in Italy in 1994. His father Siyavush Gadzhiev, a well-known musician gave him his first piano lessons.

Alexander performed with the orchestra for the first time at the age of 10, the next year he held his first recital. After winning the 30th Premio Venezia competition, he began his active concert activity in Italy and other European cities (London, Paris, Madrid, Dublin)

However, they started talking about the extraordinary talent of the young pianist after his brilliant performance at the 9th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (2015), where he won the prize and the Audience Award.

The pianist regularly performs at major festivals with world-famous orchestras and conductors.

The Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival is timed to the birth anniversary of Hajibeyli who is considered to be the father of Azerbaijan’s classical music.

Within the framework of the festival, about 40 events are being held with the participation of famous musicians and bands from the U.S., Russia, China, Turkey, Italy, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia.

Among them are the Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra, Silk Road Philharmonic Ensemble, Sergey Roldugin, Khatia Buniatishvili, Alena Bayeva, Miroslav Kultyshev, Sergey Dogadin, Philipp Kopachevsky, Velichka Yotcheva, Evgeny Avramenko, Lorenzo Tatsieri, Dmitri Khokhlov, Alexander Hajiyev, Margarita Alexandrovich, Murat Salim Tokac, Regina Rustamova, Jabrayil Ibrisov, Giorgi Chelidze, Umid Israfilov and others.

The 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival will last until September 30.








