Russian Drama Theater gets ready for new season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater has announced the plays to be performed in its new season. Many surprises await spectators in the upcoming season of the theater.

"This season will be rich in bright and interesting events - we will receive tours of foreign theaters, our team will present premiere performances, we will celebrate the anniversaries of our actors. Of course, viewers will see plays that are part of the theater's repertoire and that have already won the love and recognition among theater lovers," Ilham Mammadov, the theater's deputy director, told Trend Life.

He added that the theater’s staff is looking forward to meeting with their audience, and the theater is always ready to surprise and delight its audience with new projects.

The theater’s 99th season will open with "The Millionairess" play on September 19. The play based on George Bernard Shaw's work will be staged by the director of the theater, People’s Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

The premiere of the play took place on May 19 and was timed to the anniversary of the People's Artist Natalya Sharovskaya, who played the role of the millionairess Epifania Ognisanti di Parerga.

Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Salman Bayramov and Fuad Osmanov, actors Oleg Amirbayov, Marina Litvinenko, Zaur Teregulov, Nadir Abdulrahimbayov, Yuriy Omelchenko, Fatima Aliyeva and others will perform the play.

Art director of the play is Honored Cultural Worker Alexander Fyodorov, the choreographer is Raula Turkkan, the costume designer is Honored Cultural Worker Olga Abbasova.

"The Millionairess" is a play written in 1936 by George Bernard Shaw. It tells the story of Epifania, a spoilt heiress, and her search for a suitor.

Epifania Ognisanti di Parerga, the richest woman in England, barges into the offices of solicitor Julius Sagamore wanting him to draw out a will leaving everything to her husband Alistair Fitzfassenden (an amateur tennis and boxing champion), and states that after the will is signed, she intends to kill herself.

Sagamore manages to get her to calm down, and she explains her circumstances: before her father died and left her 30 million pounds, he had made her promise that if any man wants to marry her, she gives him 150 pounds and six months to turn it into 50,000 pounds. If the man failed, she was never to see him again.

The State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun plays an important role in the cultural life of the country. Charismatic and extraordinary talented theater actors always surprise the audience with wonderful performances.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.

The theater team pays special attention to young viewers, and plays a significant role in introducing theater art to children.

Nowadays, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the most popular theaters in the country.