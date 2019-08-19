National opera singer to perform in "Iolanta"

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

This fall, the famous Azerbaijani opera singer Elchin Azizov will perform on the stage of Russia’s State Academic Bolshoi Theater.

The opera star will play the role of Ibn-Hakia in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta" opera to be staged at the theater on October 5-6, Azertag reported.

"Iolanta" is a lyric opera in one act by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. It was the last opera he composed.

The libretto was written by the composer's brother Modest Tchaikovsky, and is based on the Danish play “Kong Renes Datter” (“King Rene's Daughter”) by Henrik Hertz, a romanticized account of the life of Yolande de Bar.

The opera received its premiere on December 18, 1892, in Saint Petersburg.

Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director.

In August 2005, he enrolled at the Summer Academy of the Mozarteum University (Salzburg, Richard Miller’s class), and from 2006-2007, he studied with famous Alessandro Misciasci. In 2005-2007, Azizov did a special course at the opera studio attached to the Baku Academy of Music where he studied under the direction of Azad Aliyev.

He performed as Escamillo in “Carmen”, lead role in “Eugene Onegin”, Ibn-Hakia in “Iolanta”, Doctor Falke in “Die Fledermaus” etc.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

He is a soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia. Together with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, Elchin Azizov participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.