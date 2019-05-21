Exhibition about Stockholm to open soon

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery invites art lovers to enjoy works of the talented local artist Ayten Abdullayeva on June 7-12.

The exhibition "Stockholm. Island on Columns" is co-organized by the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Culture.

The city which is located on 14 islands, washed by the Baltic Sea and connected by bridges, the city makes you fall in love at first sight with its bright colors and the friendliness of the citizens, the city is a fairy tale! The name of the city of Stockholm is translated as "island fortified with piles" or "island on columns".

Stockholm was founded in 1252 by the Duke Birger Jarl. The appearance of the city is characterized by the abundance of water spaces, rocks and parks, echoing the ancient and modern buildings of original architecture. Stockholm is very rich with sights.

Gamla Stan (Old City) is considered as the "heart" of the city and harbors sights such as the Royal Palace, Cathedral of Stockholm, "gingerbread houses", Nobel Museum, etc.

The main "museum artery" of the city is the island of Djurgarden with Viking’s Museum, Museum of legendary music band ABBA, Nordiska Museum, Aquarium, Amusement park, first open air museum in the world – Skansen, Junibacken Museum of Astrid Lindgren, the creator of beloved Karlsson and Pippi Longstocking, which takes you back to your childhood, and the museum of the magnificent ship Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage and was raised from the bottom of the sea and restored after three centuries.

With the support of the Embassy of Sweden in Baku, Ayten Abdullayeva has visited this beautiful city and got the chance to share her gamma of impressions and feelings in her artworks.

To visit Stockholm and transfer all these to paper was a really difficult, but a pleasant task for the artist. According to Ayten, upon arrival at the airport, she was struck by the northern air, saturated with the freshness of the frost inherent in this country, and after successfully passing the passport control, she quietly joined the crowd and hurried towards the fabulous city.

"Stockholm is really a very beautiful city. I would even say, it looks like a doll’s house. These neat houses, intertwining streets with the smell of grocery shop, pine needles and friendliness of the local inhabitants. Monuments, squares, parks, embankments - everything develops into a mosaic reflecting the soul of Stockholm. And the "cold" capital doesn’t seem cold at all," she said.

On the contrary, Ayten was amazed by this atmosphere so much, that after long walks she continued to think about this coloring.

Her imagination painted silhouettes, outlines, and her hands felt enormous need for brush and paints. To know the result of an amazing adventure, you can see her creations.

