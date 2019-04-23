Swedish singer to perform at Zhara Music Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish singer Bosson will perform at Zhara International Music Festival in Baku.

Staffan Olsson, better known by his stage name Bosson, is a Swedish singer-songwriter. His big break as a solo artist came when composing and performing the song "One in a Million" from the same name album, which became a Top 10 hit in Europe and Asia in 2000 and 2001.

Zhara International Music Festival will be held for the fourth time in Baku on July 25-28.

Each summer since 2016, music lovers gather in Seabreeze Recreation Center in Baku to celebrate the feast of music. The event organizers are People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Russian singers Philipp Kirkorov, Loboda, Olga Buzova, Emin Agalarov, Monatik, will perform their hits on July 25.

The 30th anniversary of the Russian rock band Lyube will be marked on July 26. Philipp Kirkorov, Alyona Apina, Natasha Korolyova, Mitya Fomin will also perform at the concert on the same day.

Creative evenings of Grigory Leps and Stanislav Mikhaylov will be held on July 27.

Jah Khalib, Lesha Swick and Black Star label artists will perform at the festival's closing ceremony on July 28.