Booktrailer Festival: Names of jury are kept in secret

By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Booktrailer Festival is fast approaching.

So, the jury members have started evaluating the submitted works, Trend Life reported.

The festival's director Ruslan Sabirli stressed that the Organizing Committee has already checked the booktrailers for their compliance with the rules and requirements of the project.

"Selected book trailers were sent to the jury members, whose names were not disclosed before the vote. I would like to note that the jury members do not vote together, but separately, that is, no one knows the ratings of colleagues. All this ensures objectivity of results. We wish all the participants good luck!" said Ruslan Sabirli.

The festival is held under the motto "Kitab? tan?d?n, kitabla tan?n?n!" (Promote a book, get promoted with a book!) with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the International Mugham Center, Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Azercell Telekom.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content.

The festival aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($ 589), while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($ 471) and 500 ($ 298) manats, respectively.

The winners will be also awarded in the nomination "The best mobile book-trailer". To participate in this nomination, everyone can shot a booktrailer on a mobile phone and send it to the festival.

