Eurovision 2019: Backstage shots of Chingiz Mustafayev [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 has presented some exclusive backstage shots of Chingiz Mustafayev.

The 27-year old Azerbaijani singer will sing the song "Truth" at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The song "Truth" is apparently about a dishonest, toxic relationship. It explores the story of one partner who betrays the other, leaving him with a difficult choice: accept deceit or break free from false illusions...

His music video has collected more than million views.

Chingiz was born in Moscow and moved to Gazakh in Azerbaijan when he was six years old.

He learned to play the guitar and started composing his own songs at a very young age. Chingiz graduated from the Baku Gymnasium of Arts.

At the age of 13, he moved with his mom and his brother to Baku, where eventually he was invited to audition for the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol.

The singer won the competition thanks to tremendous support from the jury and viewers of the show.

Chingiz Mustafayev soon became a rising star in the Azerbaijani music industry and, by 2013, he was already representing Azerbaijan internationally at New Wave in J?rmala, Latvia. Three years later, he took part in "The Voice of Ukraine".

He himself writes lyrics to his songs and performs them on the guitar.

At the end of 2011, he created the group "Palmas". He is the lead singer and guitarist of the group.

During his concert, he sold his guitar at auction, and spent the proceeds for charity.

He performed with many concert programs, including those dedicated to Baku 2015. In May of the same year, he released five of his clips as part of "Palmas Life" project, presenting cover versions of famous flamenco hits - South Spanish (Andalusian) folk music and dance.

Chingiz loves the company of his dog, kung fu and yoga. He always enjoys getting a breath of fresh air while backpacking or doing outdoor meditation.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 will be the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel received the right to hold a contest after the singer Netta Barzilai’s victory at the Eurovision 2018.

The contest will be held at Expo Tel Aviv, the city's convention centre.

The motto of the competition - Dare to Dream.

Israel won Eurovision for the fourth time. The country has won victories in 1978, 1979 and 1998.

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 after the Azerbaijani television channel ITV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EMU) and received the official right to broadcast the competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song ‘"Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took the third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, took the fifth place.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's Running Scared song, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku’s Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests and achieved the Top 5 place finishes each once - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and runner-up in 2013.

The country managed another two consecutive Top 5 results with Sabina Babayeva finishing fourth with 150 points in 2012 and Farid Mammadov second with 234 in 2013.

In 2017, Diana represented the country with the song "Skeletons" finishing in 14th place.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova brilliantly performed at Eurovision 2018 Semi-Final 1, however, she couldn't make it to the final. She represented Azerbaijan with the song " X My Heart".



