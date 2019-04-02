Baku to host traditional Easter Charity Bazaar

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th Charity Easter Bazaar will be held at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The Easter Bazaar will be open to visitors from 15.00 to 18.00 on April 16 and from 11.00 to 17.00 on April 17, Trend Life reported.

During the traditional Bazaar, participants can buy handicraft products, including, artistic embroidery, jewelry, ceramics, and wood carving. A charity lottery will be also held as part of the festival.

The 10th Charity Easter Bazaar is co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Azerbaijan and the Baku-Caspian Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Easter traditions throughout the world differ from country to country. In many central and eastern European countries decorating eggs in beautiful patterns is especially popular.

For instance, in Poland, families prepare a “blessing basket” the day before Easter. Filled with colored eggs, sausages, bread, and other food, baskets are taken to church to be blessed.

In Sweden children dress up as Easter witches wearing long skirts, colorful headscarves and painted red cheeks, and go from home to home in their neighborhoods trading paintings and drawings in the hope of receiving sweets.

In Russia, the neighbor or loved one of a person pierces the branch of the soft blooms, kept on the latter's shoulder.

In the Czech Republic, the males of a family spank females with a homemade whip decorated with ribbons. The spanking is lighthearted and is believed to bring health over the next year.

On Easter Monday, the President of the United States holds an annual Easter egg roll on the lawn of the White House for young children.

Azerbaijan enjoys a tolerant atmosphere for different nations and religions. The national policy is defined on the principles of tolerance and coexistence of various nationalities, ethnic groups and religious minorities. Many religious confessions co-exist there. There are 1,834 mosques, 12 churches and 6 synagogues functioning in Azerbaijan.

The government has created all conditions for religious worship in the country.