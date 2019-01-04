Maestro and Artists expo to in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition titled "Maestro and Artists" will be held at Baku Museum Center on January 15–18.

Works by the national artist of Azerbaijan, holder of the Shohrat order Arif Aziz and his students will be presented at the exhibition, Trend Life reported.

The group exhibition "Maestro & Artists", which continues the series of conceptual exhibitions, is a unique project organized in Azerbaijan and abroad. The event is timed to the 75th anniversary of Arif Aziz.

The exhibition will feature art works of 100 students of Arif Aziz, each of which has its own artistic style.

At the same time, the exhibition brings together several generations of artists at one place.

Talented master of pencil, full member of the UNESCO’s International Art Academy, goodwill ambassador, prominent man of art, professor Arif Aziz is one of the most famous, well-known persons of the modern Azerbaijan art.

Since the 70s of the last century, he has been engaged in design, decorative and applied art, decoration, book graphics, set design, fashion, painting, and had a great influence on the formation of the modern state of Azerbaijani art.

He received his first artistic education at the Azim Azimzade Art School, and then continued his studies at the Moscow Higher Art and Industrial School.

From 1971 to the present day, Arif Aziz has been teaching at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art. Over 48 years of teaching, he has made a great contribution to the education of hundreds of artists, designers, graphic artists, and masters of carpet weaving.

Arif Aziz entered the world of art with graphics. He also created many-colored compositions in easel painting.

He painted numerous posters, ex-libris, logos, design sketches, as well as illustrations for children’s books during the graphic period in the early stage of his work.

Advertisement posters created by artist are also noteworthy. These posters served not only as propaganda, but were also distinguished by their interesting composition and colour solution. In 60-70s of the 20th century "photo-realism" mood was dominating the poster art, which hindered the application of creative opportunities in full.

Works by Arif Aziz can be found in collections of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Baku Museum of Modern Art, Senegal State Art Museum in Dakar and Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

In 2018, a master of Azerbaijani abstract art received international award.

He was awarded with the gold medal "Roses of the world" of the World Academy of Art and the International Humanitarian Academy "Europe-Asia" operating at UNESCO.