Several cultural institutions to be renovated

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The state program "Azerbaijani Theater in 2009-2019", approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, creates the conditions for the country's theatrical life to enter a new stage.

"A new building of Irevan State Drama Theater will be put into operation next year," Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at the board meeting.

The projects for major overhaul and rehabilitation of several major cultural institutions have been developed, Report.az informed.

"The project on reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Opera and Ballet Theater is ready. At the same time, we think that the time has come to change the location of the Baku State Circus," he added.

Notably, Irevan State Drama Theater named after Jafar Jabbarly was established in 1928.

In April 1944, the theater presented "Othello" tragedy at the All-Union Shakespeare Festival dedicated to the 380th anniversary of the birth of William Shakespeare.

In 1967, after a long break for many years, Irevan State Drama Theater once again resumed its activities.

Since 1989, the creative troupe of the theater continued its activities in Baku.

In 1994, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the theater was again given the status of a state.

The theater regularly performed with tours in various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Georgia and Dagestan.

The Baku State Circus is the main arena for circus art in Baku.

In 1945, a collective of Azerbaijani circus was organized, and it comprised of actors, who performed tricks in the circus and amateur participants with artistic skills.

In 1967, a building was constructed specially for the circus, and it is still functioning. At that time, it was not only the most modern and technically advanced structure, but also the first largest permanent circus in the Middle East. Even the building of the Great Moscow Circus was designed according to the Baku project, and only in 1971.

For modern times and even by the standards of today's technology, the Baku circus is quite competitive - this is evidenced by numerous shows with complex stunts.