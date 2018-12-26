Azerbaijan joins Christmas Fair in Spain

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan`s cultural heritage has been successfully promoted in Spain.

Representatives of Azerbaijan took part in the 4th International Christmas Fair of Cultures in Madrid, Azertag reported.

With the collaboration of embassies from over 70 countries and diverse international institutions, the fair illustrates the different ways Christmas is celebrated around the world.

At such prestigious event, Azerbaijan was once again represented by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Spain.

Colorful art works, samples of national cuisine as well as various types of backgammon were showcased at the national stand. Azerbaijani pavilion caused great interest of the visitors.

Mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena addressed the opening ceremony.

In her speech, Manuela Carmena stressed that the Christmas Fair was met with great interest by the residents of Madrid, as well as the children of the city, who are looking forward to Christmas. It was noted that the fair features various gifts reflecting national traditions of over 70 countries.

Manuela Carmena visited the national pavilion of Azerbaijan. Beautiful silk headscarves kelaghai, unique carpets and delicious cuisine made Christmas Fair even more memorable and enjoyable.

Manuela Carmena expressed her gratitude to the national pavilion for its successful organization.

Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" and piece from "Koroghlu" opera were performed at the event.

The performance was highly appreciated by the viewers.

Afterwards, special souvenirs, sweets and fruits of country's national cuisine were presented in the special section dedicated to Azerbaijan.




