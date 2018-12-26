Ani Lorak to give concert in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

People’s Artist of Ukraine, pop star Ani Lorak will present her DIVA show in Baku.

The concert will be held at Baku Congress Center on March 2, 2019, Trend Life reported.

DIVA show is a fantastic story about a real woman living in different times, a woman who made herself and proved that dreams can come true.

Notably, Ani Lorak has already performed solo concerts in Azerbaijan. Pop singer is also a regular participant of Zhara International Music Festival.

Ani Lorak is one of the strongest vocalists of our times. Her unique voice of 4.5 octaves fascinates millions of people around the world.

Lorak became known outside of the former Soviet Union after she represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2008 with the song "Shady Lady", coming in second place behind Dima Bilan from Russia.

Throughout her career, she gained numerous prestigious titles, including "Best singer", "Person of the Year", "The most beautiful woman", "Fashion singer", "Song of the Year", "Best concert show" etc.

She performed on the stages of the world's most famous concert venues.

Ani Lorak successfully performs on the stages of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the UAE, Turkey, Israel, Germany, U.S., UK, France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Hungary, Poland.

The singer has an important mission - to unite people around the world with her art and make them happy.