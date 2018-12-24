Firangiz Alizade: 2018 has been successful for Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

2018 has been a fruitful year for Azerbaijan. The passing year has brought many victories and achievements in country's cultural life.

Magnificent venues, large-scale cultural events attract a greater number of foreign tourists to the country.

With each passing year, Azerbaijan Union of Composers gains overwhelming success.

In an interview with Day.Az, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, UNESCO Peace Artist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Firangiz Alizade shared her thoughts about the latest achievements of the union.

The year 2018 marks the100th anniversary of the genius national composer Gara Garayev.

The birthday of legendary composer was widely celebrated throughout the world.

Firangiz Alizade noted that many concerts, new films and original projects carried out in different countries of the world marked a wide recognition of the heritage of the great composer, who left behind not only wonderful musical works, but also his students and followers.

The opening of Gara Garayev House-Museum is also remarkable event in country's cultural life. The museum's collection includes many exhibits related to the creative work of national composer.

The year 2018 also marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

A series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic were organized by Azerbaijan Union of Composers.

"Scientific conferences were held on the themes "The role of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the formation of ADR", "The works of Azerbaijani composers in the years of independence", "The theme of the liberation struggle in Azerbaijan’s stage works", etc. There were also new works by our composers dedicated to this significant date," said Firangiz Alizade.

Speaking about the activities of the Union of Composers, she stressed that they attach great importance not only to the work of prominent public figures, but also to the work of the young talents.

Annual plenums with participation of young composers and musicologist, round tables and meetings are organized by the Azerbaijan Union of Composers.

"Thanks to the attention and care of our country's President Ilham Aliyev, our young composers and musicologists receive a monthly stipend that helps them in the implementation of many interesting ideas," she added.

The scholarship is also received by representatives of the older generation of members of the union, many of whom are already on a well-deserved rest, but at the same time continue their creative work.

Another highlight of this year was the holding of the 5th Mugham Alemi International Festival on the eve of the Novruz holiday.

The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan Union of Composers is proud to organize the festival's extensive program.

The composer also recalled that the 9th Silk Road International Music Festival was held in Shaki. The International Scientific Symposium was held as part of the festival, bringing leading scholars and musicologists from 11 foreign countries.

The events associated with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev occupy a special place in the activity of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers. Memorial concerts, conferences are held every May and December.

Frangiz Alizade added that the outgoing year was successful for her as a composer.

American piano duo-ZOFO successfully performed the composer's song "Spring Morning in Baku" (based on the film by S. Bakhlulzade) in the cities of Europe and Australia.

Moreover, the Dutch firm "HORIZON 8" also features her work " Nasimi Passion".

In conclusion, Frangiz Alizade expressed her gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for his support and attention to the people of art.

Firangiz Alizade is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizade also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron, and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by prominent Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade, was performed in the framework of tour, organized by the world-renowned Kronos Quartet.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of prominent composer. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.