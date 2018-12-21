BTS concert movie to be screened in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

K-pop band BTS is famous worldwide and Azerbaijan is no different.

The boy band is bringing their concert from Love Yourself tour to a local cinema theater.

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself concert will be screened at Park Cinema Flame Towers on January 26.

Tickets for a documentary starring world-famous BTS have been already sold.

Over 25,000 tickets were sold out on the first day of sales in Azerbaijan and the CIS countries, Trend Life reported.

Tickets will also go on sale in Dolby Atmos hall at Park Cinema Metropark. So, get ready to enjoy your favorite songs in the highest sound quality.

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself is the third worldwide concert tour headlined by South Korean band BTS to promote their Love Yourself series, including their Love Yourself: Her EP, Love Yourself: Tear studio album, and Love Yourself: Answer compilation album.

The tour began on August 25, 2018 in South Korea and is set to visit 12 countries thus far, including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

The event will bring their fans together to celebrate the K-pop sensation.