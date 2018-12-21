Memory of national actress to be honored

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The memory of the brilliant theater and cinema actress Amalia Panahova will be honored at International Mugham Center on January 16.

The event is organized as part of "Word" (Söz) literary and artistic project, Trend Life reported.

Actors of the Baku Municipal Theater, which was created by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan are among the event participants.

Over the 50 years People's Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of the State Prizes of the USSR and Azerbaijan, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf Orders Amalia Panahova has played many exciting characters.

Her creative activity started in 1966 when she graduated from the Azerbaijan State Theater Institute (Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts).

Characters played by the actress, including Tomris, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Mahsati Ganjavi, Medea, Burla Khatun and others are included in the golden fund of Azerbaijan's art. More than 500 roles in theater and cinema, as well as staging about twenty performances as a director speak for themselves.

Amalia Panahova was also actively engaged in public activities. She served as the chairperson of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly on culture, information, tourism and sport.

The other side of Amalia Panahova’s talent is her great organizational skills. Having created the Baku Municipal Theater, she united two generations of talented actors.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Amalia Panahova died on November 8, 2018, at the age of 74.