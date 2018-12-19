Asmar Narimanbayova holds master class in Paris

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's world-famous artist Asmar Narimanbayova gave a series of master classes in France.

The master classes were held in Paris from February 2017 to December 17, 2018, Trend Life reported.

The members of diplomatic missions and international organizations took part on the project.

The event was held as part of the project organized by the UNESCO Community Association.

The project aims at study of professional painting skills and promotion of Azerbaijani art and culture.

Works of outstanding Azerbaijani composers as well as experimental melodies of young musicians sounded during the event.

The project featured a small exhibition of works by the project participants, as well as Azerbaijani artists - Asmar Narimanbayova, Aysel Mirgasimova, Leyla Aliyeva, Elnara Safarova, Rena Amrahova, Vafa Efendiyeva as well as Georgian artist Rusca Zviadadze.

Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

