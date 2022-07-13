Some 463m tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC - minister

By Azernews

Some 463 million tons of Azerbaijani oil were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline over the 16 years, Azernews reports with reference to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

"16 years have passed since the BTC system was fully operational. In this period, approximately 518 million tons of #oil, including 463 million tons of #AzerbaijaniOil, were transported through BTC," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

The BTC pipeline is a transport pipeline for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The official opening ceremony of the BTC oil pipeline took place in Turkey in July 2006.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km via Georgia; 1,076 km through Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or one million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via the BTC.