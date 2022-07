Azerbaijani, Uzbek oil companies sign roadmap to expand cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz signed a roadmap to expand cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by SOCAR’s Acting President Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Mekhriddin Abdullayev.

“At a meeting with the chairman of the Uzbekneftegaz Board of Directors, Mehriddin Abdullayev, a road map was signed to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz,” Najaf wrote on his official Twitter page.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.