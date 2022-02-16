Russian Ural Airlines to increase direct flights to Baku

By Trend

Flights from Russian Yekaterinburg to Baku will be operated by Ural Airlines twice a week since March 6, 2022, Trend reports referring to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Departure from Yekaterinburg will take place on Thursdays at 15:55 (GMT+5), and arrival in Baku - at 18:00 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction, departure is scheduled for 01:05, and arrival in Yekaterinburg - at 05:20, the airport said.

“On Sundays, the carrier will operate flights according to the following schedule: departure from Yekaterinburg - at 22:00, and landing in Baku - at 00:05. In the opposite direction, the aircraft will depart at 01:05, arriving in Yekaterinburg at 05:15," added the airport.

For each of the destinations, the local time of arrival and departure is indicated.