Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP - impetus for other important energy projects

By Trend

The Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is the fruit of the joint vision of Azerbaijan and Turkey for energy security in the region and will become an impetus for the implementation of other important energy projects, a source in the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend.

According to the source, the opening of the second section (Phase-1) of the TANAP gas pipeline is a significant event not only for Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also for the entire region.

TANAP is the Silk Road in the energy sector and is strategic in nature, the source said.

The source noted that the implementation of TANAP is an indicator of stable and strong relations between Baku and Ankara.

The supply of energy resources of the Caspian region for Turkey has always been one of the important energy priorities; for this, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline project was earlier implemented, having triggered development of other major projects.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.