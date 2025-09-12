Per capita income in Azerbaijan rises as inflation remains moderate

By Akbar Novruz



In the first eight months of 2025, nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year, outpacing the annual inflation rate of 4.9 percent, Azernews reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

Per capita income reached 4,935.6 manats [about $2,902], while the country’s total nominal income rose by 7.2 percent, amounting to 50.5 billion manats [$29.7 billion].

In August, the consumer price index was 4.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024, including 6.6 percent for food products, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 2.1 percent for non-food goods, and 4.9 percent for paid services.

Retail trade turnover stood at 40.4 billion manats [$23.8 billion], reflecting an annual increase of 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, bank deposits of the population reached 15.4 billion manats [$9.1 billion], indicating steady savings growth.

The figures highlight that rising incomes are providing resilience against inflationary pressures, supporting both domestic consumption and financial stability.