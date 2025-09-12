Final day of “Baku Water Week” kicks off with strong participation

By Nazrin Abdul



The final day of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – Baku Water Week has officially begun in Baku.

Despite it being the last day, the event continues to draw significant attention. The exhibition is organized with the support of the State Water Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan.

One of today’s key highlights is the Caspian Water Innovations Forum, expected to bring together representatives from various government institutions including the State Water Reserves Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Economy. Delegations from over 60 companies and organizations representing countries such as Germany, the United States, Austria, the United Kingdom, Israel, India, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and others are also in attendance. Participants include representatives of leading scientific and educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

Throughout the three-day event, the Baku Expo Center has showcased models of major national water infrastructure projects in its main foyer, including the Zabukhchay Water Reservoir, the first of its kind in the liberated Garabagh region, and a model of the Shiber Water Wheel.

In Pavilion 1, members of the inclusive art group “Ümid var” are presenting a special exhibition titled “Baku Water Week 2025 Through the Eyes of Special Artists”.

The exhibition features a wide variety of products and services in the water sector, including:

- Water analysis and laboratory technologies

- Financial and banking services for infrastructure projects

- Pipes and pipeline equipment

- Cloud seeding technology

- Flood protection and shoreline reinforcement solutions

- Drainage systems and equipment

- Hydrotechnical structures

- Drinking water treatment technologies

- Water supply and sewage systems

- Construction and drilling machinery for water management

- Smart metering and control systems

- ICT and artificial intelligence applications in water infrastructure

- Design and construction of water facilities

- Research and education in water management

- Irrigation systems

- Desalination technologies

- Wastewater and stormwater treatment systems

Baku Water Week continues to serve as a key platform for advancing water sector innovation, promoting international cooperation, and highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable water management.